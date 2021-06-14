Virginia Beach appoints new emergency communications and citizen services director

Emergency Communications & Citizen Services (ECCS) Director Jada Lee will start her new position on June 17. (Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials have appointed a new emergency communications and citizen services director.

According to a city news release, City Manager Patrick Duhaney selected Jada Lee as the city’s new ECCS director after a competitive nationwide search.

She’s worked with ECCS since 1992 and will begin her new role as director on June 17.

Lee first started working as a communications officer in 1992, then was promoted to operations supervisor in 2001. She was promoted again to operations supervisor in 2001, senior operations supervisor in 2008, and operations center manager in 2014.

Lee currently manages and coordinates operations of 911 and 311 services, and also analyzes the department’s data to improve current processes and practices, the release said.

In addition, Lee helps plan and implement public safety technology projects.

“Jada is a results-oriented leader with extensive experience in emergency communications and citizen services,” Duhaney said in a prepared statement in the news release. “In fact, Jada has been the driving force behind many of the improvements ECCS has implemented, which speaks to her ability to continually evolve this critical service.”

On top of Lee’s experience within the department, she’s also received leadership training and other professional certifications. Those include West Point Leadership School, Department of Criminal Justice Basic Instructor School, Advanced Critical Incident Stress Management, and Emergency Medical Dispatch Certification.

The city also gave a list of Lee’s accomplishments to date:

Implemented Performance Measurement and Quality Assurance Programs in ECCS

Achieved re-accreditation through CALEA

Assists with the implementation of a Customer Relationship Management tool

Served as immediate past president of Virginia APCO (Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials)

Serves on the core faculty for the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT)