VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The 2022 Virginia Beach Taco Festival will be held at The Shack on 8th on May 7 and 8.

The festival will feature some of the area’s best restaurants and food trucks. It will also feature live entertainment, a Tequila expo area, a margarita bar and rivers of orange crushes.

Both days will have two separate sessions. The first session will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and the second session will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants have the option to purchase general admission tickets as well as VIP tickets. VIP includes one-hour early admission, five full-size taco or vendor samples, three beverage vouchers (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), a custom signature shot glass and commemorative keepsake bag as well as access to VIP area with private bathrooms, bar and DJ. General admission will just feature entry to the festival.

Children under the age of 10 are free.

For more information, visit www.VirginiaBeachTacoFest.com.

To purchase tickets, visit EventBrite.