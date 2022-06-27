The Virginia Beach City Council announced Monday that Sue Cunningham will be the new city real estate assessor.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach City Council announced Monday that Sue Cunningham will be the new city real estate assessor.

Cunningham’s duties include appraising and identifying all real property within the city at fair market value and overseeing a staff of appraisers and administrative support personnel.

Cunningham will be succeeding the current long-time assessor Ron Agner who will be retiring on July 1 after 16 years of service.

Cunningham has a long history as a licensed appraiser beginning her professional career in real estate in the Northern Virginia/Maryland area in 1992.

She moved to Virginia Beach in 2002 where she began working as an assessor for the City of Hampton. She started as an appraiser and then worked as the manager of real estate assessments from 2003 – 2005.

In 2005, Cunningham left the City of Hampton to begin her career at the City of Virginia Beach Real Estate Assessor’s Office.

At the Assessor’s Office, Cunningham advanced through the ranks as an appraiser and an appraisal supervisor.

She has served as assistant real estate assessor since 2018 and currently serves as treasurer of the Virginia Association of Assessing Officers. She is also very active in several other professional organizations.

Cunningham holds a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry which she earned from the University of Maryland.

In addition to her education and professional experience, she holds a certified residential appraiser license with the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Cunningham is also a long-time member of the International Association of Assessing Officers.

In a statement by current Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer, “Having a skilled real estate assessor ensures that properties are correctly assessed in a fair and equitable manner.”

Dyer also said, “We are pleased to have this level of skill and professionalism with Sue and look forward to her assuming this new role in our community.”

Cunningham’s appointment is effective July 1.