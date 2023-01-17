VIRGINIA BEACH Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach Development Authority announces the return of the Façade Improvement Grant (FIG) program.

This grant gives financial assistance to businesses and property owners for the improvement of their property.

Since the program started it has awarded $207,498 to 29 small businesses who in return invested $1.3 million, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this program for a third year,” said Lisa Murphy, VBDA chair. “The response to the program has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have seen the positive impact that it has had on our commercial corridors. We encourage all eligible businesses and property owners to take advantage of this opportunity, which will enable them to enhance the appearance of their buildings in a manner that contributes to the overall revitalization of our city.”

To qualify for the FIG grant, businesses must meet the following requirements:

New or existing small businesses with less than 50 employees

Business or property owners must be current on all taxes and fees owed to the city

Businesses located on any commercially or industrially zoned properties

The FIG grant can only be received once and is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be evaluated on the criteria above.

Business and property owners can find the application online.