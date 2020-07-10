Virginia Beach announces park and facility reopenings, event cancellations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation announced the continued reopening of certain facilities and programs as well as cancellations of a few summer and fall events.

Park Facilities

The following are now open for public use:

Basketball and volleyball courts at City parks

All playgrounds including those large destination sites at Mount Trashmore Kid’s Cove, Bayville Farms Park, and Grommet Island

The Fishing Pier at Little Island Park has been open for use Fees resumed July 9



Athletic Play and Field Use

The Sports Management Unit has the following updates on athletic play and field use:

Athletic fields at Red Mill Farms, Lynnhaven Park, Bayville Farms Park, and Oceana Park have been approved to increase from 50% capacity to full capacity for local practices and play starting July 22.

The department has been approved to offer youth flag football, youth fastpitch softball, and adult slow-pitch softball for the fall and is awaiting approval to offer adult coed sand football at the oceanfront.

Youth volleyball and youth tackle football will not be offered this fall.

Special Events Cancellations

The Party at the Pier event originally scheduled for August 28 at Little Island Park

The Water Lantern Festival originally scheduled for October 10 at Mount Trashmore Park

Programs and Pools

Beginning as early as July 20:

Increased reservations for lap swim will be available

Aquatracks, family swim, water exercise classes, and diving boards will be in use

Some senior-focused fitness programs

Personal training

Walking tracks at Kempsville and Williams Farm will be open

Reservations for most of these activities will begin on Friday, July 17 to start the following week.

For more information visit vbgov.com.

