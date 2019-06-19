Virginia Beach Animal Control saves Blue Heron tangled in fishing line

Virginia Beach

by: Mary Katherine Galoozis

Posted:

Courtesy: Virginia Beach Animal Control

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a Blue Heron was saved after it was suspended in the air while tangled in a fishing line in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Animal Control said in a Facebook post Officer Thompson responded to the call Wednesday morning then rushed to the scene along with a crew from the city’s fire department.

Firefighters gave Thompson a boost up to untangle the bird.

The bird was safely captured and contained. Animal Control then did their part by rushing the bird to a rehabber to check on its condition.

Animal Control gave a shout out in its post to the fire department for helping out with the rescue.

