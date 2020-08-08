Virginia Beach Animal Control rescue injured owl from tangled fishing line

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two officers from the Virginia Beach Animal Control were able to rescue an injured owl from being tangled in fishing line in Virginia Beach.

Officer Hayes and Officer Blankenship responded to the call at Little Island Park in Sandbridge. Neighbors in the area said the Great Horned Owl could not fly because of the fishing line wrapped around its foot and wing.

Officer Hayes was able to secure the owl and get it into a carrier. Harley Thomas White — who is known for his local wildlife rescue knowledge — was able to cut the fishing line off and get the wing untangled as well.

White took the owl with him to his rescue in order to make sure it could relax and get some strength back.

After the storms and a few days of rest, Officer Blankenship picked the owl up and drove it to Back Bay Wildlife Refuge. Officer Hayes and Officer Blankenship were able to successfully release the owl.

