VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Amphitheater officials say they are ‘on track’ for the first show in May following the fire earlier this month.
The Virginia Beach Amphitheater made a Facebook post saying, “We are on track to open for our first scheduled show in May! There is no structural damage to the venue and repairs will begin soon.”
On March 3, an overnight fire left behind heavy damage to the amphitheater’s production area near the back of the stage near the loading dock.
The first concert at the amphitheater is scheduled is May 14 with Janet Jackson.
