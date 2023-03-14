The Virginia Beach Amphitheater is the largest entertainment venue in Hampton Roads with a capacity of 20,000 people. (WAVY Photo/Chris Omahen.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Amphitheater officials say they are ‘on track’ for the first show in May following the fire earlier this month.

The Virginia Beach Amphitheater made a Facebook post saying, “We are on track to open for our first scheduled show in May! There is no structural damage to the venue and repairs will begin soon.”

On March 3, an overnight fire left behind heavy damage to the amphitheater’s production area near the back of the stage near the loading dock.

Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.

The first concert at the amphitheater is scheduled is May 14 with Janet Jackson.