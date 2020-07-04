Virginia Beach advises residents of possible traffic routes to accommodate 4th of July crowds

Chopper 10 fly’s over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront at the beginning of Memorial Day weekend 2019. (Chris Omahen/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials are urging residents and motorists to adhere to traffic on 4th of July.

Even without the annual fireworks displays, officials say they anticipate tens of thousands of people will visit the Oceanfront during the holiday weekend.

To facilitate traffic, maintain access for emergency vehicles, and accommodate the larger-than-normal crowds, traffic entering the Resort Area on I-264 eastbound may be diverted at Parks Avenue, as needed. When this occurs, vehicles will be redirected westbound on I-264.



Officials advise that residents should plan for these diversions to occur anytime between 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.

When traffic is diverted, the eastbound exit for South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road may be closed. Other routes into the Resort Area will remain open: General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Boulevard, Laskin Road and Shore Drive.

The latest coincides with a protest happening on 4th of July evening at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Organizers from BlackLivesMatter757 announced the protest early this week on social media with the hashtag #ShutDownTheOceanFront2.0.

Do not be a victim of COVID fatigue. If you travel, plan your trip to minimize the risk of exposure and illness. Guidelines for protecting yourself and others from COVID-19 are online at HERE.

Parents, young adults and teens are encouraged to remain vigilant in taking the following precautions:

Avoid large gatherings of people and sharing living spaces with people outside your immediate household.

Practice social distancing: stay 6 feet apart from others whenever possible.

Wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while in public, particularly indoors.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available.

Stay home when sick, except when seeking medical care.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, including in your home.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect touched surfaces frequently.

Cover coughs and sneezes when not wearing a face covering.

Latest Posts