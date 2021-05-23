Virginia Beach Adult Learning Center celebrates 35th annual GED Recognition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Adult Learning Center (ALC), part of Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS), is celebrating its 35th annual GED Recognition Ceremony.

The event, on May 27 at 5:30 p.m., celebrates the students who earned their GED by passing the four required GED exams in math, science, social studies, and language arts. Each student will be recognized in an individual ceremony at the Renaissance Academy at 5100 Cleveland Street in Virginia Beach.

ALC, according to their website, was initially established in the mid-1960s as adult and vocational education. The formal opening was celebrated in April 1995 at its former location on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The Center is the largest adult education program in Hampton Roads and offers career and workforce training programs, community education, ABE/GED® and ELA classes.

