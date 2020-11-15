Virginia Beach adjusts City Council meeting capacity to meet Northam’s revised coronavirus restrictions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent Executive Order revisions, city officials released a statement Sunday saying Virginia Beach will adjust in-person capacity for upcoming City Council meetings to meet the restrictions.

The statement comes just two days after Northam announced the new coronavirus restrictions — which are effective “12:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, and shall remain in full force and effect until amended or rescinded by further executive order,” according to Northam.

The statement says the Virginia Beach City Council will continue to support efforts designed to contain the virus spread by “modifying its meeting protocols.” This is even though the operations of government are specifically exempted from the revisions (page 14, Exceptions).

Among the measures included in the revisions to Executive Order 63 (face covering mandates) and Executive Order 67 (capacity and gathering restrictions) issued Friday, Nov. 13, is a reduction from 250 to 25 in the number of people who can participate in public and private in-person social gatherings.

The following measures will be in place beginning at the Tuesday, Nov. 17, City Council meeting, Suite 5 of the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street:

Only required staff, including those working or presenting, should attend in person.

Attendance by the public will be limited to 25 people inside Suite 5.

Suite 4 will be used for overflow attendance with a maximum capacity of 25 people.

Citizens are encouraged to reach out to members of Council ahead of a meeting to share input and watch meetings online , via Facebook , or VBTV (Cox channel 48; Verizon channel 45).

, via , or VBTV (Cox channel 48; Verizon channel 45). Citizens who plan to comment on agenda items are encouraged to take advantage of virtual options for speaking, although they may still do so in person.

To sign up to speak in person, call the City Clerk’s office at 757-385-4303.

To make comments virtually follow these two steps: Register to participate at WebEx Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 757-385-4303 or via email before 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 to sign up to speak to a particular item.



In addition to limiting the number of people gathered for a meeting, the city will continue to expect individuals to maintain at least six feet of distance from others, wear face coverings and wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

