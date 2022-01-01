Virginia Beach 7-Eleven sells winning ticket for Va Lottery’s annual New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Lottery’s annual New Year’s Millionaire Raffle brought in several winners in Hampton Roads.

For the $1 million price, there was one winning ticket bought in Virginia Beach. The winners were:

  • Ticket #151989 (bought at Sheetz, 2016 South Main Street, Farmville)
  • Ticket #325475 (bought at 7-Eleven, 13360 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge)
  • Ticket #399189 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3673 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach)
  • Ticket #426685 (bought at Royal Farms, 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg)

For the $100,000 price, there were 6 winners:

  • Ticket #202728 (bought at Food Lion, 425-A Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)
  • Ticket #272453 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7077 George Washington Mem. Hwy., Gloucester)
  • Ticket #291119 (bought at Sheetz, 9401 Amberdale Drive, North Chesterfield)
  • Ticket #403434 (bought at Mt. Hill Mini Mart, 1836 South Boston Road, Danville)
  • Ticket #436534 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4464 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach)
  • Ticket #450205 (bought at Darden’s Country Store, 16249 Bowling Green Road, Smithfield)

Another 500 tickets also won $500 each. Those numbers can be viewed HERE.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10