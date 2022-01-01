Virginia Beach 7-Eleven sells winning ticket for Va Lottery’s annual New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Lottery’s annual New Year’s Millionaire Raffle brought in several winners in Hampton Roads.

For the $1 million price, there was one winning ticket bought in Virginia Beach. The winners were:

Ticket #151989 (bought at Sheetz, 2016 South Main Street, Farmville)

Ticket #325475 (bought at 7-Eleven, 13360 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge)

Ticket #399189 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3673 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach)

Ticket #426685 (bought at Royal Farms, 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg)

For the $100,000 price, there were 6 winners:

Ticket #202728 (bought at Food Lion, 425-A Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)

Ticket #272453 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7077 George Washington Mem. Hwy., Gloucester)

Ticket #291119 (bought at Sheetz, 9401 Amberdale Drive, North Chesterfield)

Ticket #403434 (bought at Mt. Hill Mini Mart, 1836 South Boston Road, Danville)

Ticket #436534 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4464 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach)

Ticket #450205 (bought at Darden’s Country Store, 16249 Bowling Green Road, Smithfield)

Another 500 tickets also won $500 each. Those numbers can be viewed HERE.