Virginia Aquarium’s virtual auction raises over $100K

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium’s annual Night at the Aquarium fundraising event went virtual this year, but that didn’t stop them from raising over $100,000 in proceeds and sponsorships.

The online auction ran from September 21 through October 3 featuring exciting Aquarium and local attraction experiences, summer camps, artwork, wine tours, one-of-a-kind items, and even a 2020 Toyota Yaris!

More than 400 supporters registered to participate in the auction, bidding for approximately 100 items. The winning bids ranged from $60 for bags of compost to $2,025 for Lunch with Our Veterinarian to $13,250 for the 2020 Toyota Yaris.

The online auction allowed the annual Night at the Aquarium fundraising event to reach a vastly broader audience this year with supporters participating from Virginia Beach to Chicago to New York.

All event proceeds will be used to help care for thousands of animals, provide educational offerings to visitors, offer outreach programs to schools, conduct research and conservation activities, and operate our nationally-recognized Stranding Response Program.

