VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is now accepting applications for their batten fellowships.

The aquarium has two fellowships (Animal Care and Sea Turtle and Marine Mammal Stranding Response) that are open to college or post-graduate students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Animal Care Fellow will be exposed to different aspects of care for the aquariums mammals and animal ambassador collections. The fellow will also learn both classical and operant conditioning techniques.

The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program ((VAQS) ) Fellow will learn how to promote the conservation of marine animal species through research, response, rehabilitation and education. Experience for this fellowship will vary by session since stranding work in unpredictable.

The application deadline for the Animal Care Fellow is Mar. 1 and the deadline for the VAQS fellow is Feb. 15.

To learn more about the fellowships, click here.