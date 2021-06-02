Virginia Aquarium rescues sea turtle caught by fishing hook

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Veterinarians at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center rescued a sea turtle in May with a fishing hook caught in its mouth.

According to their Facebook post, Earwig was found overnight on May 18 at Buckroe Fishing Pier with a large hook along the left inside of its mouth that followed the jaw line up and actually entered the orbit of its eye.

Their team was able to remove the hook without any damage to its eye. Earwig remains at the Virginia Aquarium receiving care, as well as antibiotics and pain relievers/anti-inflammatories.

The turtle remains quite active and has a great appetite.

Aquarium officials encourage anyone who accidentally hooks a sea turtle to contact their 24-hour Stranding Response Hotline at (757) 385-7575.