VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – With the start of the New Year, many people are starting to clean up after the holidays. The Virginia Aquarium hopes to make the process easier by collecting and recycling Christmas trees.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is partnering with Marine Stewards America (MSA) from Dec. 26 through Jan. 6 to collect and recycle Christmas trees in support of marine-focused conservation.

The MSA has stated that the recycled trees will be used to restore sand dunes along the coastline, which helps to control erosion, provides nutrients for beach plants, creates habitats for beach animals and keeps waste out of landfills.

All trees that are dropped off must be completely bare and live-cut. Registration is encouraged, and can be done for free on the Virginia Aquarium’s sign up sheet here.

The self-serve drop off is located in the Aquarium’s overflow parking lot on the other side of General Booth Blvd.

For more information, visit the Virginia Aquarium’s website.