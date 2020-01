VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach is reflecting on the past 10 years as we end the decade Tuesday night.

The aquarium released statistics Tuesday from 2010 to the end of 2019.

Since the beginning of the decade, the aquarium’s Stranding Response Program was called to help 1,277 marine mammals and 2,477 sea turtles .

The team also tagged 136 rehab animals. Nearly all of those were sea turtles. One was a gray seal.