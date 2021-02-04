Virginia Aquarium mourns loss of Piper, the 29-year-old harbor seal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium is mourning the loss of Piper, its beloved 29-year-old harbor seal.

“He was a very vocal seal with a loud, beautiful bark. He was our most laid-back seal, who loved relaxing on the rocks and gliding through the water. His sweet personality will be missed at the Virginia Aquarium,” staff said in a statement released.

Visitors and staff loved Piper and he was also a favorite among the marine mammal trainers. He was easy to spot because of his speckled side and belly. Piper was also known for splashing guests walking past the seal habitat.

Piper was born May 30, 1991, at Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut. He came to the Virginia Aquarium on August 30, 1996, with his four brothers when the Mystic Aquarium underwent a major renovation.

Of those original five, Piper was the last of the brothers still at the Virginia Aquarium.

“At 29 years old, Piper has lived beyond the typical life expectancy of harbor seals,” said Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis, executive director of the Virginia Aquarium.

“Typical lifespan estimates for harbor seals are about 20 to 25 years in the open ocean or about 30 years in human care. For Piper to have thrived for almost 30 years is truly a testament to the incredible level of care that our team provides daily.

“This news is devasting, especially for our mammal team and our veterinary staff. They work tirelessly to provide outstanding care for our animals, and I know they appreciate your support and understanding during this difficult time. We will all miss Piper.”

Over the past several weeks, the aquarium animal care team observed signs that Piper’s health was slowly declining.

After close monitoring and providing medical support to ensure his comfort, although he appeared to improve over the past few days, Piper passed away peacefully Thursday morning.