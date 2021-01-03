Virginia Aquarium advises residents to not approach harbor seal spotted in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Aquarium & Marine Science Center is asking residents to avoid getting closer to a seal who was recently spotted in the area.

According to a post on social media from the Virginia Aquarium, the harbor seal has reportedly been spotted in Virginia Beach several times already.

“While we know it might be difficult to stay away from this animal, we request that you do not get close or try to encourage the animal to go back to the water,” said officials.

According to marine mammal guidelines, it is recommended that people stay at least 150 feet from the animal id spotted.

Residents are advised to call the Stranding Response hotline at (757) 385-7575 if the seal is spotted again.

Facility officials say they are aware of the seal and have been monitoring the animal.