Violent weekend in Virginia Beach: 8 victims, 3 separate shootings, 1 dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating several shootings this past weekend that injured a total of eight people. One of the victims died.

Saturday night

The weekend’s violence began Saturday night. Just before 9 p.m. three teens between the ages the ages of 15 and 17 were shot near Lynnhaven Mall. All three were taken to the hospital. No report yet on the extent of their injuries.

The shooting happened between Lynnhaven Mall Loop and North Lynnhaven Shopping Center. Police said the victims were found at different locations on the property. So far no suspect information has been released.

Sunday evening

Less than 24 hours later, four people were shot at the Twin Canal Village Apartments. The call came in to police just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a shooting on Whitney Court.

When officers arrived they found two adults and two children with gunshot wounds. Virginia Beach police say both children were under the age of 12. All four people were taken to the hospital. Officials say the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Monday morning

Seven hours later, in the early hours of Monday, police received another call saying someone had been shot in the 600 block of Newtown Road.

When police arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows the victim was standing in a parking lot, when someone approached and shot him.

VBPD on scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road. 1 adult male has died at the scene. This is an active scene. More to follow when information becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) November 9, 2020

Anyone with any information on any of these investigations is urged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Latest Posts