VIDEO: Virginia Beach hotel dumpster fire spotted by visitors enjoying holiday lights

Image of Virginia Beach dumpster fire on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, provided by WAVY viewer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A dumpster outside a Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel caught on fire over the weekend.

There were no injuries reported.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department confirmed they received the first call about the fire at 9:13 p.m. Saturday, at the Best Western Sandcastle Hotel in the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

WAVY viewer Sherry Puckett sent us this video of the fire, which she recorded while enjoying the Holiday Lights at the Beach.

The scene was cleared about an hour later.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.