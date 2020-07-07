VIDEO: VB Crime Solvers asking for help identifying looting suspects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are asking for more public help identifying those involved in looting and “destruction” during a May 31 protest at the Oceanfront.

Peaceful protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota turned destructive late on May 31.

Authorities released a seven-minute video Monday with surveillance camera footage from several incidents, including some at Sunsations, Bargain Beachwear, Hurricane Vapes and Papa Joes.

Police have also asked for help identifying several people involved in fires and other larcenies that same night.

Latest Posts: