VIDEO: Suspect steals catalytic converters from vehicles at Virginia Beach business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man who stole catalytic converters from vehicles outside First Atlantic Restoration earlier this month is suspected in several similar crimes, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers released surveillance video from the April 9 crime at the business on S. Parliament Drive, which shows a silver sedan pull up in the early morning hours. You can see the suspect get out of the vehicle then run around to several trucks in the business’ parking lot.

The time stamp on the video shows the suspect spent more than 11 minutes in the lot before getting back in his vehicle and driving off.

Police say the vehicle is possibly a Honda Civic.

Investigators have not identified the suspect, but say both he and the vehicle are suspected in multiple catalytic converter thefts in the area.

If you have any information about this crime, or the other recent catalytic converter thefts in the city, please submit a tip at www.P3tips.com or P3 tip app on your smart phone, or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.