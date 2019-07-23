Video shows man steal bike worth nearly $1K from Va. Beach shop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A thief was caught on camera stealing a bike from a shop in the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach.

The employees at a Trek bike shop are hoping that social media and the video can help find him.

Surveillance video from last week shows a man wearing a backpack walking into the shop. He is seen fiddling with the bike a bit, then walking away and then coming back.

“He kind of bumps into a work stand and knocks something over, spooks him a little bit, walks away,” said bike mechanic Tyler Whitfield.

Whitfield says the man wasn’t scared for long, because he walked back over, grabbed the bike and walked out the door.

The bike was valued at almost $1,000.

Whitfield says they noticed it the next day when someone came in to ask about that specific bike.

“We were putting two and two together going, through records and we were like it’s still in inventory,” he said. “And that’s when we realized it’s gone.”

Whitfield says hes a part of a handful of bicycle social media pages and shared this video hoping someone will see the man and help them get their bike back.

“One person clicks it, one person shares it, it gets out to their group and it spreads very fast,” he said.

Whitfield says the man has been seen a few times in the Hilltop area.

He’s hoping someone will recognize the bike or the thief and call police.