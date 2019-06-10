Video: Playground equipment engulfed in flames in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police and fire officials are investigating what caused some playground equipment at a Virginia Beach apartment complex to go up in flames Monday afternoon.

Police dispatchers said they got the first call about the fire just before 2 p.m.

The fire was reported at the Apartments at Spence Crossing in the 1600 block of Spence Gate Circle. That’s near Princess Anne Road and S. Independence Blvd. The apartments are just down the street from Landstown High School.

There were no injuries reported.

A view of the playground after the fire.

Video from a WAVY viewer showed the equipment engulfed in flames.

There is no word yet what caused the fire. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.