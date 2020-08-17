VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 6 from capsized boat near Cape Henry in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six mariners after their boat capsized in adverse weather 16 miles east of Cape Henry on Sunday afternoon.

Watchstanders received an alert that a personal locator beacon (PLB) was activated and attempted to call the beacon’s owner.

When the owner could not be reached, watchstanders then spoke with the secondary contacts. They said the beacon owner went fishing with a group of people and they gave the watchstanders a description of the vessel.

The Fifth District Command Center redirected a nearby MH-60 Jayhawk as the crew was in the area conducting a training mission.

The aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City and a boat crew launched by Sector Virginia from Station Little Creek searched for the vessel.

The helicopter rescue crew arrived shortly after and found four people on the hull of an overturned 24-foot fishing boat, and two people on the Chesapeake Light Tower.

Four mariners sit atop the hull of a capsized fishing vessel, 16 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia, on August 16, 2020. The mariners were rescued by aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City after the Coast Guard received notification that they had activated their emergency locating beacon. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

All six individuals, including the owner of the personal locator beacon, were hoisted into the helicopter and taken to Air Station Elizabeth City. No injuries were reported.

“The owner of the PLB had just purchased his device in June and was the only one on board who had one,” said James Cifers, a civilian watchstander at the Fifth District Command Center.

“This case could have turned out quite different if the owner had not bought and registered his device. We recommend all mariners maintain updated registration and keep these devices on them while underway so we are able to find them quickly and accurately when they need us the most.”



The aircrew and six rescued mariners stand beside an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter at Air Station Elizabeth City, August 16, 2020, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The mariners were found after the Coast Guard received notification from their activated emergency beacon that they were in distress near Virginia Beach, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

