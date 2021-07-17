VIDEO: Car crashes into home during overnight hit-and-run in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A property owner in Virginia Beach is seeking help identifying a car he says was caught on camera crashing into his home and destroying a parked vehicle overnight.
According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in just before 1 a.m. Saturday regarding a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Baker Road.
In the doorbell video provided by the homeowner, a loud screeching noise could be heard before the unknown vehicle crashes into the railing outside of the home and proceeded to strike the parked car.
Smoke and debris covered the video before unknown vehicle was captured leaving the scene.
Photos provided by the homeowner showed the damage sustained from the parked vehicle as well as parts of the home.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
