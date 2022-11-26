VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the three victims who lost their lives during the University of Virginia shooting earlier this month will be memorialized Sunday in Virginia Beach.

A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.

Both Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in Virginia Beach. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer and was one time stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.

Chandler was one of three UVA football players who were shot and killed almost two weeks ago. All five people were shot on a bus that had just arrived back on campus from Washington D.C.