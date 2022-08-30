VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The victim of an assault at a Virginia Beach business weeks ago has died from his injuries, police confirmed Tuesday.

On August 11, around 11:15 p.m., Virginia Beach Police were called to a business in the 3200 block of Shore Drive to investigate an assault. They determined two people were involved in a fight, during which one received a serious head injury.

On August 25, detectives were notified that victim had died.

Investigators identified 26-year-old Wesley Horbal as the suspect in this case and arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name, but did confirm to WAVY that the victim is a male. They are also not releasing the name of the business.

The Detective Bureau – Homicide Unit continues to investigate this deadly incident. If you have information that could assist them, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.