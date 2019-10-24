Vice President Mike Pence to rally voters in Virginia Beach ahead of election

Vice President Mike Pence takes pictures with supporters during the Louisiana GOP Unity Rally in Kenner, La., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Republicans are trying to keep Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic governor, from topping 50% of the vote and gaining outright victory in the Oct. 12 primary. In Louisiana, candidates run on the same ballot regardless of party. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Virginia Beach to rally local voters ahead of the Nov. 5 elections.

Vice President Mike Pence will be joining Virginia Republican leaders for a Get Out The Vote rally.

The event will be held at Kempsville Middle School located at 860 Churchill Drive on Saturday, November 2. Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the event ending at 5 p.m.

Officials urge residents to reserve space now as seats are limited at the location and be prepared to show tickets at the door.

Items such as firearms, explosives, backpacks, bags and laser pointers among others will not be permitted during the event.

To reserve a seat at the rally, click HERE.