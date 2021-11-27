Vibe District hosts Small Business Saturday Marketplace

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)— Local entrepreneurs were out in full force at the Small Business Saturday Marketplace in the Vibe District of Virginia Beach.



There was a little bit of everything from jewelry to clothes, and soaps. And you could pick up a free shop small tote as you headed in.



One of the vendors was Alexa Bailey, Owner of Bewitched Beauty. Her handcrafted organic and vegan skincare line got off the ground 3 years ago.

“I probably put 80 to 100 hours a week into this business easily,” said Bailey.

She hopes this holiday season people will stop and shop at a local spot before heading to the big box stores.

“With everything going on in the news with stuck cargo ships and such, we aren’t stuck. That’s why we want people to shop with us. We want them to understand we work in your community, we are here, we are making our product, we want you to come see us,” added Bailey.

It’s small business Saturday people! Head out and support your local businesses 👍 there’s about 50 businesses set up at the Vibe District in VB #shopsmall pic.twitter.com/0MyYZO4m36 — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) November 27, 2021

A few tents down was the owner of Cherry Stoner LLC, Jenn Loots.



She decided to leave her corporate job and start up her own business where she sells t-shirts and other items designed with her original artwork.



She says while items may be cheaper elsewhere, the reward is much more than a few dollars.



“Prices may be better but you’re not supporting your area. You’re not supporting the people you live with and work with and see every day. That money is not getting turned around and brought back to the community,” said Loots.

These business owners say shopping small is spreading community love.