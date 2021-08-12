ViBe Creative District Mural Festival: 10 artists, 10 murals, 10 days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Ten artists will each create a new mural throughout the arts district in Virginia Beach for the ViBe Creative District Mural Festival. This year’s festival is presented by Atlantic Park Virginia Beach.

From Aug. 20-29, these local and national artists will be challenged with completing their designs within a 10-day time frame. Attendance is free and attendees can meet the artists as they work.

“This community-building project is our largest and most popular event each year,” said Kate Pittman, executive director of ViBe Creative District.

ViBe Creative District is a nonprofit organization that inspires and promotes growth in the economy through art and creativity.

“ … Creative ventures like this elevate our great city and offer new opportunities for local businesses to grow or expand locally,” said Pittman.

The 10 murals will be located within a 1.5-mile walk.

Free public programming and events will also be offered during the festival. Attendees can expect a Mural Festival Block Party, scavenger hunt, and guided tours.

This year’s artists include:

• Cat Gadzinski: Virginia Beach Art Center in partnership with Virginia Beach City Public

Schools

• Featured Teen: Evan Lindbergh: Freedom Car Wash

• Marly McFly: Seaside Harbor in partnership with Hope House Foundation

• Rick Ricketts Jr: 401 Virginia Beach Blvd in partnership with Keep It Beachy Clean

• Dustin Spagnola: Ambassador Inn & Suites in partnership with StandUp for Kids

• Talent Murals: Eric & Todd Lindbergh: Zero’s Subs

• Ed Trask: 19th St & Baltic Avenue in partnership with Atlantic Park Virginia Beach

• Victoria Weiss: 516 19th Street in partnership with the Armed Forces Arts Partnership

• Abby Pawley: Barrel 17

For more information visit, ViBe Creative District.