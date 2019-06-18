Verbal altercation leads to bottle to the head at Oceanfront bar, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials are investigating an assault at a local Oceanfront bar that sent one person to the hospital with broken bones and lacerations.

Authorities say that a verbal altercation between two people at CP Shuckers on 2407 Pacific Avenue led to what they consider as aggravated assault.

It happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 14 when the victim and another person got into an argument.

It soon escalated into a physical one when the suspect broke a bottle over the victim’s head before fleeing the incident.

The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Virginia Beach authorities are still investigating the incident.

