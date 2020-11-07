Vehicles, apartments struck by gunfire in VB Friday

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say vehicles and apartments were damaged by gunfire Friday.

The call reporting the incident came in around 12:30 p.m. reporting the incident in the 3800 block of Keelboat Circle.

Multiple shots were reported.

There were no injuries, police said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed two vehicles and three apartments sustained damage.

Police did not have any suspect information as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

