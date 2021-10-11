Vehicle stolen in Virginia Beach recovered in NC; search for carjacking suspect continues

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a man wanted for a carjacking on Constitution Drive in Virginia Beach.

The crime happened on October 2.

Detectives have released images of the suspect they say forcefully removed a person from their SUV, then stole the vehicle.

He was wearing a pink shirt, black shorts with white on the sides and bottom, and a large hiking backpack at the time of the crime.

Police said he also has tattoos on both arms and on his left shin.

  • Photo of carjacking suspect provided by Virginia Beach Crime Solvers
  • Photo of carjacking suspect provided by Virginia Beach Crime Solvers
  • Photo of carjacking suspect provided by Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

The vehicle was located on October 6 in High Point, North Carolina, but the search for the person who stole the vehicle continues.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10