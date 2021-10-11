Vehicle stolen in Virginia Beach recovered in NC; search for carjacking suspect continues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a man wanted for a carjacking on Constitution Drive in Virginia Beach.

The crime happened on October 2.

Detectives have released images of the suspect they say forcefully removed a person from their SUV, then stole the vehicle.

He was wearing a pink shirt, black shorts with white on the sides and bottom, and a large hiking backpack at the time of the crime.

Police said he also has tattoos on both arms and on his left shin.

Photo of carjacking suspect provided by Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

The vehicle was located on October 6 in High Point, North Carolina, but the search for the person who stole the vehicle continues.