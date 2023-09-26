VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning sent one of the drivers to the hospital, police confirmed.

The crash happened on Kemps River Drive near Kempsville Road around 10:15 a.m.

An image a WAVY employee took of the scene showed one of the vehicles involved flipped onto its roof as a result of the crash.

Police say one person went to the hospital to be treated for what appeared to be minor injuries.

There is no information at this time what caused the crash.