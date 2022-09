VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was charged with DUI after police say he crashed into a home early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Albright Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 for the report of a vehicle that had crashed through a fence then hit a house.

Police arrested the driver, 24-year-old Jeffrey Fletcher.

There were no injuries reported in this incident, police said.