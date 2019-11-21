Vehicle fire in Virginia Beach damages house

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire caused damage after it spread to a house on Cliffony Drive Wednesday evening.

Virginia Beach officials were dispatched to the vehicle fire in the 5100 block of Cliffony Drive at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday.

The call was upgraded to a residential fire while crews were enroute because the vehicle was close to a residential structure.

The fire did spread to a part of the structure, but was under control within minutes of firefighters’ arrival, fire officials said.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

(Photos courtesy: VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2019 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department.)