Vehicle crash, downed power lines close portion of Indian River Rd. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Downed power lines have closed a portion of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

In a tweet from Virginia Beach Police just after 3:30 p.m., officials advise motorists to avoid the 2300 block of Indian River Road due to a single-vehicle crash that caused downed power lines in the area.

Virginia Beach Police say the crash involved a semi-truck.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were injuries reported following the crash. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the roadways.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️ 2300 block of Indian River Road will be shut down for several hours due to a single vehicle crash (semi truck) that caused downed power lines. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/1r6ytfFL3T — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 9, 2021