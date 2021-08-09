Vehicle crash, downed power lines close portion of Indian River Rd. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Downed power lines have closed a portion of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.
In a tweet from Virginia Beach Police just after 3:30 p.m., officials advise motorists to avoid the 2300 block of Indian River Road due to a single-vehicle crash that caused downed power lines in the area.
Virginia Beach Police say the crash involved a semi-truck.
10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were injuries reported following the crash. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the roadways.
