Vehicle crash causes delays on I-264 in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are responding to a vehicle crash on I-264 near mile marker 22 in Virginia Beach.

The crash, near the London Bridge Road Overpass, closed several westbound lanes after Laskin Road.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials cleared the accident and reopened the road at 9:30 p.m.

WAVY TV 10