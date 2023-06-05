VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Independence Blvd. Monday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 7:09 a.m. at Independence Blvd. and Ewell Rd. Police say the driver of the vehicle died as a result of the crash.

Dispatch says northbound on Independence Blvd. between Ewell Rd. and Five Forks Rd. were closed due to the crash. There is no ETA on when the road will reopen at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding the crash and if there are any injuries.