VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a vehicle fire broke out right at a busy Virginia Beach Town Center intersection on Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m.. at Independence Blvd. and Columbus St., right next to the old Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A vehicle caught fire at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Columbus St. at Virginia Beach Town Center on January 23, 2020. No injuries were reported. (Photo courtesy of viewer Brent Hall)

Virginia Beach firefighters were able to get it under control. There’s no word on what caused the fire at this time.