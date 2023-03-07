VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – About 20 acres have burned in a brush fire Tuesday at the Signature Golf Course in the Villages at West Neck neighborhood in Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The first unit was dispatched to the fire at 2669 Majesty Lane at 4:08 p.m. and arrived at 4:16 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Multiple units are currently on the scene.

There have been no injuries to any people, firefighters or pets, and no one has been displaced as a result of the fire, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents in the area are asked to be to be watchful, as high winds could reignite dry grass.

Check with WAVY.com for the latest updates.