VDOT: VB Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project marks big milestone

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A yearlong bridge project that many drivers and nearby business owners can’t wait to see completed continues on.

When the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project is complete, there will be an eight-lane divided highway on Laskin Road with a bike lane and sidewalks. Drivers will also be ready to say goodbye to those notorious feeder lanes.

“While it is an inconvenience now as people are noticing this construction, the ultimate goal is to make this area safer and improve mobility throughout the corridor,” said VDOT Senior Communications Officer Jordan-Ashley Walker.

At this point, the feeder lanes on the north side of Laskin Rd are permanently closed.

VDOT officials said they’re making great progress and will be hitting some big milestones in the coming weeks.

“In the next couple of weeks, we’re going to be building the road, so we’ve been doing utility work and, of course, replacement of the bridge over the Linkhorn Bay,” Walker said. “This is a big milestone and something the project team is really excited about.”

Construction started in 2019 and it’s expected to be complete in spring 2023.

With the hustle and bustle of all the construction work, Walker said to take it easy and watch for workers.

“The number one thing is for motorists to obey the posted speed limit of 35 mph,” Walker said.

Be on alert for upcoming traffic shifts, too.

The most recent shift now allows drivers to make a left out of the Linkhorn Bay Condos and the Virginia Beach campus of the Norfolk Christian School.

