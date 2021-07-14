VDOT to close portion of Winwood Dr. in Virginia Beach for utility work

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT workers will close a portion of Winwood Drive in Virginia Beach for utility work.

The operation will begin as early as July 19 on Winwood Drive at eastbound Laskin Road (on the southside of Laskin Road) for approximately two days. The work is part of the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project.

The closure, located near the Laskin Road Annex, will restrict turns onto Winwood Drive on the south side of Laskin Road, starting as early as 9 a.m. on July 19 until approximately 9 a.m. on July 21.



Mainline Laskin Road will remain open at all times. This closure and detour will not directly affect Winwood Drive on the north side of Laskin Road, heading into the Linlier neighborhood.

Motorists traveling westbound on Laskin Road and attempting to access Winwood Drive on the south side of Laskin Road will make a U-turn and follow the same detour as eastbound traffic. Motorists on Winwood Drive needing to access mainline Laskin Road will reverse the detour.

While the work is underway, a signed detour will direct motorists to access Winwood Drive by:

Continuing eastbound on Laskin Road (toward the oceanfront);

Turning right onto Fremac Drive;

Turning right onto Reynard Drive; and

Re-accessing Winwood Drive.