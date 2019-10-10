VDOT holding public meeting to talk about Laskin Road project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is inviting the public to an open house-style meeting on Thursday to learn more about the improvements coming to Laskin Road.

The event will be at Linkhorn Park Elementary School on First Colonial Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There won’t be a formal presentation, but VDOT says you will be able to learn more about the project, including the removal of the “feeder” lanes.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris is talking with VDOT today about the project and will tell you more about it tonight on WAVY News 10 starting at 4 p.m.