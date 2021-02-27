VDH reopens part of Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach to shellfish harvesting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Saturday that part of the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach will reopen to shellfish harvesting.

The area was closed on Feb. 6, due to a “release of raw sewage” that was impacting water quality in the area. Beginning Monday, March 1, the area will reopen.

The VDH Division of Shellfish Safety says they have been monitoring the water quality in the river since the raw sewage release occurred. Shellfish sample results confirm that the area is now safe for shellfish harvesting.

The affected shellfish are filter-feeding bivalve mollusks including oysters and clams, but not crabs or finfish.

A map of the affected area can be found here.