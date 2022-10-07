VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– As people work to rebuild their lives in Florida, some special pups here in Hampton Roads are hoping you’ll make them a part of your lives.

“The Bissell Pet Foundation organized these pet evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival they put out a plea to a lot of shelters and we were on that list,” said Mandi Kowaleski, the VBSPCA Communications and Marketing Manager.

Kowaleski says late last Thursday night, their team took in 8 dogs from shelters in Florida, that’s 5 adult dogs and 3 puppies.

The Charleston Animal Society helped with transportation efforts, bringing them from Florida to Lost Dog and Cat Rescue in Falls Church, Virginia.

“[We’re] getting animals into a safer area in a dangerous event like hurricane Ian. We’re really happy when we are able to step up and help,” said Kowaleski.

Now, Vivian, Liam, Bruno, Morrison, and Arlene and her pups, Dolly, Lolly, and Molly, are safe and dry but they are still in need of a forever home.

Kowaleski also wants to use this time to remind the community to have a plan for their pets as hurricane season is upon us.

“When you are preparing for hurricane season, you need to have a plan for your pets too. Don’t leave them out. We really highly encourage knowing the evacuation route you’re going to take. Have a plan for where that animal is going to go,” explained Kowaleski.

Plus, she says to have a grab-and-go bag with your fur baby’s necessities ready and a few things you may not think of.

“You want to have your evacuation records on hand, and you also want to have a recent photo of your pet because if you are separated even though you’re evacuated together you want to make sure you can get the word out and the picture out so you and your pet can be reunited,” she stated.

Click here for a link to Virginia Beach SPCA’s pet care resources on how to prepare for a disaster like a hurricane on wavy dot com. There’s also other information for any pet concerns you may have.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the dogs, here’s some more information you may need.

Vivian (black/white female): 9 month old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Very energetic, still learning her manners, so any children in her home should be ages 10+ since she can be very excitable.

Liam (grey/white male): 1 year old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He’s a high energy guy who needs a little help working on his confidence. Any kids in his home should be 12+.

Bruno (brown male): 1 year old Labrador Retriever mix. Needs help learning his manners as well – no kids under 12.

Morrison (black male): 4 year old Labrador Retriever mix. Easy going guy who walks pretty well on a leash.

As for the mom and pups, the mom’s name is Arlene and she is 2 years old. The pups are Dolly, Lolly, and Molly, and they are just under two months old. They will be ready for adoption in the next week or two once they’re all up to date on vaccines and cleared by our veterinary staff.