VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The VBSPCA Shelter and Clinic will be closed on Tuesday due to facility maintenance after having issues with their pipes.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Additionally, the VBSPCA is requesting assistance from the community.

Due to issues with their pipes, they have been unable to do laundry and are in need of extra sheets, towels, and blankets for the animals. If you have any extra linens at home that you would like to donate, you can drop them off at the shelter which is located at 3040 Holland Road.

The facility can also be reached at (757) 427-0070 or through their website HERE.

VBSPCA isn’t the only animal facility in Hampton Roads experiencing a holiday filled with challenges. The Norfolk SPCA is asking for donations after a major leak above the boiler caused the shelter to lose access to water and heat in the dog kennels during the Christmas weekend.