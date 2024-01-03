VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – PetSmart Charities has granted the Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (VBSPCA) $1.1 million to improve accessible veterinary care for families in need.

According to the VBPSCA, fifty million pets in the United States experience a lack of access to basic veterinary care, which includes access to spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations and critical medical and preventive care.

Over the next five years, PetSmart Charities pledges to donate $100 million towards improving access to medical care. A part of the grant will go towards supporting the expansion of low-cost veterinary care through funding growth and operations for qualifying nonprofits.

The $1.1 million grant towards the VBSPCA will go towards the expansion of the clinic, which will increase the capacity as well as provide additional staffing and equipment upgrades. This will also include more low-cost access to urgent care services, case management of long-term health issues and everyday wellness and illness visits.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of pet parents in Hampton Roads who are unable to afford veterinary care, forcing them to make the difficult decision to surrender their pets to the Virginia Beach SPCA and other local shelters,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the Virginia Beach SPCA. “The expansion of the VBSPCA Clinic will ensure that pets get the medical care they need and allow them to stay in homes with the people who love them.”

Many people throughout the United States consider their pets to be important members of their family, some even considering them their children. The PetSmart grant will allow more families to get the preventative and standard care to help their pets thrive.

“Our veterinary system is in crisis,” said Kate Atema, director of community grants and initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “Rising costs are putting standard veterinary care out of reach for as much as 50% of pet-owning families. We need innovative solutions that make veterinary care affordable for the families in every community who want the best for their four-legged companions but struggle to meet the cost of vet care. We’re inspired by the incredible work the Virginia Beach SPCA is doing to create solutions that will build strong families and a healthy community.”

